ICT Police nab two drug peddlers under ‘Nasha Ab Nahi’ campaign

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have nabbed two liquor dealers during a targeted operation on Sunday under the ongoing “Nasha Ab Nahi” campaign.

An official told APP that Khanna Police apprehended the two suspects and registered a case against them. During the operation, 90 liters of alcohol and 80 bottles of liquor were recovered from their possession.

He said that several targeted operations were conducted during the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign to ensure a drug-free society.

He said special police teams are carrying out actions against dealers involved in organized drug smuggling networks.

“The crackdown will continue against those injecting poison into the veins of our youth,” said DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq.