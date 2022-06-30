ICT police mulls to conserve energy via solar panels installation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory Police has decided to shift all its offices and buildings on efficient energy system and to make them more environment friendly.

The decision to this effect was made during a meeting of Inspector General of Capital Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan with Managing Director, National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) Dr. Sardar Moazzam.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and following the approval of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Islamabad police is introducing an environment friendly major energy saving project.

All police stations, lines, safe city, offices and other buildings and equipment of Islamabad Capital Police are being shifted to efficient energy system i.e solar system.

A survey on this project has been started under the supervision of Director General Planning Policy Innovation Program Munir Ahmed.

Under this project, all devices will be transferred to the solar system and the main objective of this whole project is to ensure austerity and save energy.

Meanwhile, IGP Islamabad had also issued orders to reduce the fuel quota of vehicles, which would save about Rs. 10 million per month.

Islamabad Police will play its full role in the development of the country and to put the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif into practice, the police source added.