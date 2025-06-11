ICT Police kick off summer camp 2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police inaugurated the Summer Camp 2025 at Police Lines Headquarters on Wednesday.

An official told APP that Additional Inspector General (AIG) Logistics Abdul Haq Umrani formally inaugurated the summer camp, which aims to strengthen the concept of community policing through meaningful engagement with children.

He said that children are the future of the nation, and such recreational and educational activities play a key role in their mental and physical development.

He said that the consistent organization of the summer camp every year reflects the growing public trust in the Islamabad Police.

He said that professional coaches have been appointed to train participating children in sports like football and golf.

He said that the camp also includes activities such as swimming, horse riding, martial arts, gymnastics, archery, and obstacle courses. In addition to physical activities, children are educated on their own safety and security, first aid, and traffic rules.

He said these activities not only encourage healthy competition among children but also build self-confidence and discipline.

He said the summer camp helps children improve their physical and mental capabilities while offering them an opportunity to explore life beyond their home environment.

He said Islamabad Police has been organizing the summer camp annually since 2002.

He said that children between the ages of 4 and 12 are eligible to participate in the police summer camp.