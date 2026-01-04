ICT Police honors Deputy Chief Drill Instructor on retirement

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police honored Deputy Chief Drill Instructor Sher Muhammad on his retirement after completing 41 years of dedicated service marked by discipline, professionalism and commitment to duty.

A police official told APP on Sunday that a graceful farewell ceremony was held at the Capital Police College to acknowledge his outstanding contributions to the force. The ceremony was attended by DIG Law and Order/Training Malik Jameel Zafar as the chief guest, along with senior police officers, instructors and staff members.

The official said DIG Jameel and other senior officers warmly welcomed the retiring officer and paid rich tribute to his long and distinguished service. While addressing the ceremony, speakers praised Sher Muhammad’s sincere and professional career, saying he set exemplary standards in drill, discipline and training throughout his service.

They said his services would always be remembered as a guiding example for Islamabad Police, especially for young officers undergoing professional training.

DIG Jameel extended best wishes to the retiring officer for his future life and said the police department would always value and remember his contributions to strengthening training standards in ICT Police.

On the occasion, commemorative gifts were presented to Deputy Chief Drill Instructor Sher Muhammad in recognition of his 41 years of devoted service to the force