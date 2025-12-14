ICT Police hold flag march in City zone to ensure law and order

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a flag march in various areas of the City Zone to maintain law and order and reinforce the sense of security among citizens.

An official told APP on Sunday that the flag march was led by SP City Zone Sulaiman Zafar and formed part of ongoing security measures being implemented across the federal capital to deter criminal elements and ensure public safety.

The official said that the purpose of the flag march was to maintain a peaceful environment, enhance police visibility, and reassure citizens of the police’s active presence in their localities.

He added that under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police have adopted effective security arrangements, including flag marches, patrols, and targeted operations to curb crime and maintain peace.

SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza said that Islamabad Police remain fully vigilant for the protection of citizens’ lives and property, adding that actions against criminal elements are being carried out on a continuous basis.

He further said that such flag marches would continue regularly across different zones of the city as part of a sustained strategy to strengthen law enforcement and public confidence./