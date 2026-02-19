ICT Police deploy over 3,500 Personnel as Ramazan security plan enforced

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have finalised comprehensive security and traffic arrangements for the holy month of Ramazan, deploying over 3,500 police officers and personnel across the federal capital to ensure public safety.

A police spokesperson told APP on Thursday that special security measures have been implemented at mosques and imambargahs, where additional police deployment and walk-through gates have been ensured to facilitate worshippers.

He said a robust checking mechanism, including body search procedures, has been put in place to strengthen security during Sehr, Iftar, and Taraweeh timings.

The spokesperson said strict monitoring is being carried out at the entry and exit points of the city, while Dolphin Force, patrolling units, and police mobiles have been directed to maintain effective and continuous patrolling throughout the capital.

He further said that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have also deployed more than 450 officers to maintain smooth traffic flow, particularly around mosques, Ramazan Sahulat bazaars, major markets, and commercial centres.

Special traffic management plans have been enforced to minimise congestion during peak hours, while traffic help desks have been established at key locations to assist citizens.

The spokesperson said Safe City Islamabad’s surveillance network, comprising over 3,100 cameras, is playing a central role in monitoring security and traffic activities across the city.

He added that smart cars and drone cameras are also being utilised to enhance monitoring and ensure rapid response to any emergency situation.

The spokesperson said special squads have been activated to take action against professional beggars and their facilitators during Ramazan.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for citizens during Ramazan remains the top priority of ICT Police.

He emphasised that all officers have been directed to remain alert, perform duties with professionalism, and ensure maximum facilitation for the public.