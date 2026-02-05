ICT Police deploy over 1,200 officers for Kashmir Solidarity Day security

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory Police on Thursday put in place comprehensive security arrangements across the federal capital as Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed with national spirit and enthusiasm.

A police spokesperson told APP that more than 1,200 police officers and personnel have been deployed to ensure foolproof security for rallies, gatherings and related events being held in Islamabad to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He said police officers and personnel are performing their duties diligently to ensure the safety of citizens and to provide maximum facilitation during the observance of the day.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that Kashmir Solidarity Day reflects Pakistan’s unwavering support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.

He paid tribute to the continuous struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, stating that their steadfast resolve and sacrifices serve as an inspiration for the entire world.

The IGP reiterated that Islamabad Police remain fully alert and committed to maintaining peace, ensuring public safety and facilitating citizens throughout the day.