Thursday, February 5, 2026
HomeDomesticICT Police deploy over 1,200 officers for Kashmir Solidarity Day security
Domestic

ICT Police deploy over 1,200 officers for Kashmir Solidarity Day security

1
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory Police on Thursday put in place comprehensive security arrangements across the federal capital as Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed with national spirit and enthusiasm.
A police spokesperson told APP that more than 1,200 police officers and personnel have been deployed to ensure foolproof security for rallies, gatherings and related events being held in Islamabad to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
He said police officers and personnel are performing their duties diligently to ensure the safety of citizens and to provide maximum facilitation during the observance of the day.
Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that Kashmir Solidarity Day reflects Pakistan’s unwavering support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.
He paid tribute to the continuous struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, stating that their steadfast resolve and sacrifices serve as an inspiration for the entire world.
The IGP reiterated that Islamabad Police remain fully alert and committed to maintaining peace, ensuring public safety and facilitating citizens throughout the day.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan