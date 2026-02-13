ICT police conduct grand search operation in Shahzad Town

Friday, February 13, 2026
ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation in the Shahzad Town area to enhance security and prevent criminal activities.
An official told APP on Friday that the operation was carried out under the supervision of SSP  Qazi Ali Raza and the oversight of SP Rural Zone.
He said that lady police officials also participated in the operation, while senior officers briefed the police teams prior to the search.
During the operation, police teams checked 165 individuals and 105 households, the official said.
He added that 27 motorcycles and 15 vehicles were also inspected during the search.
According to the official, 16 suspicious individuals and two motorcycles were shifted to the police station for verification and legal action.
He said the primary objective of the operation was to curb crime and ensure a safe environment for residents.
The official said the Inspector General of Police had issued directives to continue grand search operations across the district to eliminate criminal elements.
He emphasized that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.
