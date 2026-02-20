ICT Police conduct grand search in Tarnol; 51 shifted, including 16 Afghan Nationals

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out a grand search and combing operation in various areas of Tarnol police station jurisdiction as part of ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities.

An official told APP on Friday that the operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone Kazim Naqvi. Lady police officials also participated in the search operation.

He said that prior to the operation, senior officers briefed the police teams regarding operational strategy and safety protocols.

During the search operation, police teams checked 570 individuals and 165 households. Police also inspected 148 motorcycles and 26 vehicles.

He said that 51 individuals, including 16 Afghan nationals, were shifted to the police station for verification and further legal proceedings.

The official said that the operation was aimed at preventing crime and ensuring law and order in the area.

Following the directions of IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, ICT Police are continuing grand search operations across the district to eliminate criminal elements.