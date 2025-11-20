ICT Police conduct grand search & combing operations in Secretariat, Sangjani areas

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out grand search and combing operations in various areas of Secretariat and Sangjani police jurisdictions, checking 340 houses and 636 individuals as part of ongoing efforts to curb crime in the federal capital.

An official told APP on Thursday that the operations were conducted under the supervision of SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza, while SP Saddar and SP City monitored the field activities.

He said that ladies police and CTD teams also participated in the exercise. Before launching the activity, a detailed briefing was given to all deployed personnel.

During the operations, a total of 636 individuals and 340 houses were checked, along with 40 motorcycles and 15 vehicles.

He added that 20 suspicious individuals were shifted to the respective police stations for further verification and legal scrutiny.

The official said that the purpose of these operations is to prevent crime, trace suspects, and enhance security in the area. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad has directed district-wide grand search operations to eliminate criminal elements.

Citizens have been urged to cooperate with police during checking.