ICT Police conduct grand search and combing operation in Sabzi Mandi area

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation in different parts of the Sabzi Mandi area under the supervision of SDPO Industrial Area Circle to maintain law and order and curb crime.

An ICT police official told APP on Monday that ladies police personnel also took part in the operation, which was conducted after a detailed briefing to all participating officers.

During the search, police checked 250 individuals, 220 shops, and 66 houses, while 36 motorcycles and 17 vehicles were also inspected.

The spokesperson said the purpose of the operation was to eliminate criminal elements from the area and ensure the safety of citizens.

He added that, on the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, grand search and combing operations were being carried out across the district to root out crime.

Citizens have been urged to cooperate with police during checking procedures and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or via the emergency helpline Pukar-15.