ICT Police bust bike-lifter gang; two held, five motorcycles recovered

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Sumbal Police Station team arrested two wanted members of a motorcycle-lifting gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles during a successful operation.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the operation was conducted under the ongoing anti-crime campaign using modern technical tools and human intelligence to trace and apprehend the suspects involved in multiple motorcycle thefts in the federal capital.

The arrested accused were identified as Mohsin and Ahad Sohail, who, during preliminary interrogation, confessed to their involvement in several thefts in Sumbal and adjoining areas. Police registered cases against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that strict action is being taken against criminals involved in vehicle theft and street crimes, which has led to a noticeable decrease in such incidents across the city.

He directed all police teams to continue the crackdown against organized gangs and ensure that all offenders are brought to justice.