ICT Police arrest classmate accused of rape, blackmailing university student

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Shams Colony Police Station team has arrested a university student who allegedly lured his classmate into a relationship on the pretext of marriage, repeatedly raped her, filmed her secretly and blackmailed her in Islamabad.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the incident came to light after the victim, a student of Arid Agriculture University, submitted a written complaint at Shams Colony Police Station, upon which FIR No. 50/1/4/2026-SC was registered under sections 376 (rape), 420, 468 and 471 PPC.

According to the FIR, the accused, Mohammad Faizan, first convinced the victim of marriage and then took her to a flat at Samana Star Mall, Gulberg Greens, where he had allegedly installed hidden cameras. He raped her and recorded objectionable videos without her consent.

The spokesperson said the victim stated that the accused repeatedly blackmailed her, threatening to leak her photos and videos on social media if she refused to meet him. She alleged that he raped her multiple times at the flat and also inside his car in sector H-13, Islamabad.

The FIR further notes that the victim repeatedly pleaded with the accused to delete the videos due to fear of social stigma, but he continued to exploit and intimidate her.

Acting on the complaint, Shams Colony Police launched an immediate operation and arrested the accused Mohammad Faizan within a short time. Police also recovered the vehicle, laptop and mobile phone used in the crime.

The spokesperson added that further investigation is underway, digital evidence is being analyzed, and police are checking whether other victims or accomplices are involved.

Islamabad Police reaffirmed its stance that such crimes will face zero tolerance and that strict legal action will be taken under the law.