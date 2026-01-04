ICT Police apprehend eight lawbreakers; seize narcotics, weapons

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested eight lawbreakers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons during an ongoing crackdown across the federal capital to protect citizens’ lives and property.

An official told APP on Sunday that police teams from Karachi Company, Kohsar, Tarnol and Humak police stations arrested five accused and recovered 15 litres of liquor and five pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested suspects, while further investigation is under way.

The official said that during a special campaign launched to arrest proclaimed offenders and court absconders, three wanted criminals were also apprehended from different areas of the city.

SSP Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq Bhutta said that Islamabad Police are fully committed to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of citizens in the federal capital. He stressed that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order.