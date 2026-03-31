ICT-PEIRA announces resumption of academic activities in PEIs from Ist April

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):The Islamabad Capital Territory- Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (ICT-PEIRA) announced the resumption of academic activities in all Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) in Islamabad Capital Territory from April 1.

According to the notification issued on Tuesday,

“In continuation of this office Notification of even number dated 10th March, 2026 regarding Spring Holidays till 31st March, 2026, it is hereby notified that all PEIs operating within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) shall now resume their regular academic activities physically as per schedule with effect from 1st April, 2026 (Wednesday)”.

All concerned were directed to compliance accordingly.