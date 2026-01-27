ICT admin sets up 24/7 complaint cell for overseas Pakistanis

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):The Islamabad district administration has implemented the federal interior minister’s instructions regarding issues faced by overseas Pakistanis, particularly complaints linked to land grabbing.

As part of these measures, a special complaint cell has been established to ensure direct access for overseas citizens who face property-related problems in the capital.

According to the district administration, overseas Pakistanis can register their complaints through WhatsApp or email without visiting Pakistan. The WhatsApp facility will remain available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing complainants to send details, documents, and contact information at any time. In addition, complaints can be emailed to the official address of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

The administration has also set up a special desk at the DC Office for overseas Pakistanis who are present in Islamabad or whose family members approach the office on their behalf. This desk will receive applications, verify information, and coordinate with relevant departments for further action.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad stated that complaints received from overseas Pakistanis will be acted upon immediately. He said that no delay will be tolerated once a complaint is registered and verified. The administration will ensure coordination between revenue officials, police, and other concerned offices to address each case.

The DC further said that operations against land grabbers will be carried out across Islamabad without discrimination. He added that action will be taken wherever illegal occupation is found, regardless of influence or location. The aim, he said, is to protect property rights and restore confidence among overseas Pakistanis who invest in or own property in the capital.

Officials said that all complaints will be documented and monitored to ensure follow-up. Complainants will be informed about progress through the contact details they provide. The district administration also urged overseas Pakistanis to share complete and accurate information to help authorities take timely action.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen communication between the government and overseas Pakistanis and to resolve long-standing property disputes through a direct and accessible mechanism.