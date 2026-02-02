ICT admin launches 1st polio drive of 2026: 4-day campaign targets 466,000 children

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday started its first anti-polio campaign of 2026, with a four-day drive running from February 2 to February 5.

Health teams aim to vaccinate 466,000 children across the federal capital, as authorities call on citizens to support the effort and ensure access to every child.

The campaign was formally inaugurated a day earlier by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad at the 27 Number Bus Station.

During the launch event, the DC administered polio drops to children traveling with their families. The inauguration highlighted the focus on reaching children in transit and at busy public locations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner East, along with other senior officers, also took part in the launch ceremony. They administered polio drops to children present at the bus station and interacted with parents to stress the importance of vaccination. Officials said such public launches help raise awareness and encourage community participation.

Under this anti-polio campaign, a target of 466,000 children has been set for Islamabad. Polio workers have been assigned to visit households across urban and rural areas to ensure that no child is missed. According to the district administration, teams have been instructed to cover all sectors, settlements, and underserved areas during the four-day period.

To strengthen outreach, assistant commissioners across Islamabad participated in polio morning assemblies alongside polio workers. These assemblies were organized to review plans, address field challenges, and motivate frontline staff before the start of daily activities. Officials said coordination at the local level is key to meeting vaccination targets.

In addition to door-to-door visits, special polio camps have been set up at hospitals, schools, and public places. These camps are aimed at vaccinating children who may not be available at home during routine visits. Transport hubs, health facilities, and educational institutions are among the key locations where these camps are operating.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that polio workers will make every effort to reach each household during the campaign. He emphasized that the success of the drive depends on full access to children and timely cooperation from families. He added that district teams are working to ensure smooth operations and proper monitoring throughout the campaign.

DC Islamabad Irfan Memon appealed to citizens to cooperate with polio workers and allow them to administer drops to their children. He said public support is essential to protect children and to achieve long-term goals against polio.

Officials stated that with the cooperation of citizens, Islamabad can play its role in eliminating polio. They urged parents to ensure that children under five receive polio drops during the campaign, whether at home or at designated camps, to help secure a polio-free future.