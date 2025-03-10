ICT Admin cracks down on price gougers on 9th day of Ramazan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday intensified its efforts to combat price gouging and market irregularities, conducting a comprehensive operation against profiteers and overcharging vendors.

According to the DC office, during the inspections, authorities imposed fines totalling 54,000 PKR, arresting 102 individuals involved in illegal pricing practices.

A total of 524 operations were conducted across the city, leading to the sealing of three shops found violating regulations.

Additionally, six cases have been registered against those breaching the law.