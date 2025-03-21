ICT admin crackdown: illegal structures demolished, 6 held in encroachment drive

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched a targeted operation on Friday, demolishing illegally built structures along key roads and detaining six individuals accused of encroachment.

The drive focused on clearing public spaces in high-traffic zones to enforce urban planning laws.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, they targeted three major areas—PWD Road, National Police Foundation Road, and Golra Road—where unauthorized constructions had occupied public land. Officials stated that the operation aimed to restore order and ensure compliance with city bylaws. Heavy machinery was used to tear down shops, walls, and temporary setups built without permits.

Six people were taken into custody during the action for allegedly resisting the demolition or violating property laws. Authorities clarified that legal proceedings would follow, with fines or penalties imposed based on investigations.

The operation was coordinated by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, supported by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and local police. A senior official emphasized that encroachments disrupt traffic, create safety risks, and violate the rights of lawful residents. “Public land belongs to the people, not private interests,” the official stated, adding that similar drives would continue citywide.

Residents near the affected areas reported mixed reactions. While some praised the move to reclaim sidewalks and roads, others criticized the abrupt demolitions, claiming inadequate notice. Authorities countered that multiple warnings had been issued over months, urging violators to voluntarily remove illegal structures.

PWD Road, a major thoroughfare connecting key sectors, had seen portions blocked by makeshift shops, narrowing traffic flow. Similarly, encroachments near the National Police Foundation offices and Golra Road had restricted pedestrian access. The cleared spaces will now be monitored to prevent re-encroachment, officials confirmed.

The ICT administration has vowed to expand the anti-encroachment campaign, prioritizing commercial zones and residential areas with persistent violations. Officials urged citizens to report illegal constructions via helplines, assuring anonymity.