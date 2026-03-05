ICT admin arrests 37 shopkeepers for overpricing, sends 32 to lockup

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):The district administration arrested 37 shopkeepers and shifted 32 of them to lockups during inspections across markets in the federal capital to ensure implementation of the official price list.

The spokesman of ICT administration said the district administration is following a policy of strict action to enforce the government price list in Islamabad. The administration stated that relief measures were being ensured not only in Ramazan facilitation bazaars but also in other markets of the city.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioners visited different areas and checked shops selling food and other daily items. During the inspections, action was taken against shopkeepers who were found charging prices higher than the rates fixed by the administration.

In one operation, the Assistant Commissioner City conducted an inspection in Cafe Iram Market in Sector G-6, where seven shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging customers. Authorities said the shopkeepers were taken into custody after violations of the official price list were confirmed.

In other parts of the city, six shopkeepers were arrested in Sector G-10, while eight arrests were made in Sarai Kharboza. In Barakahu, teams detained five shopkeepers during inspections of local markets.

Further action was taken in other sectors. Four shopkeepers were taken into custody in Pakistan Town, while four arrests were made in Sector I-8. In Sector G-8, officials arrested two shopkeepers during price monitoring visits.

According to the district administration, 32 shopkeepers were shifted to lockups during these operations. Authorities said the action was taken after shopkeepers were found violating the official rates.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon said assistant commissioners would continue surprise visits to markets to ensure implementation of the government price list. He said monitoring teams have been directed to maintain regular inspections during the holy month of Ramadan to facilitate citizens and ensure sale of daily items at government approved rates.

The deputy commissioner said enforcement of the price list cannot be ensured without public cooperation. He urged residents to support the administration by reporting shops that sell items without displaying the official rate list.

He appealed to citizens to inform the authorities if any shopkeeper refuses to display the price list or charges prices higher than the official rates.

Officials said inspections would continue across the city and further action would be taken against those who do not follow the government price list. The administration added that monitoring teams would keep visiting markets to ensure that shopkeepers comply with the notified rates.