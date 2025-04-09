ICPPS-2025 Conference: Experts emphasize urgent need for climate-resilient agriculture, sustainable pest management

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Apr 09 (APP):The Second International Conference on Plant Protection Science (ICPPS-2025) held at Sindh Agricultural University (SAU), Tandojam, brought together national and international experts to discuss the urgent challenges posed by climate change and its impact on agricultural productivity.

The conference, hosted by the Faculty of Crop Protection and supported by the Sindh Higher Education Commission was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of SAU Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal on Wednesday.

According to SAU spokesperson, The conference was attended by Professor Dr. Abdul Malik Tareen, Vice Chancellor of Lasbela University and Professor Dr. Rafique Memon, Vice Chancellor of the University of Mirpurkhas, as well as international delegations including Prof. Dr. Zhou Zongshan and Dr. Cong Jianlin from China, Dr. Anis Syahirah Mokhtar from Malaysia and Dr. Aynura Pashayeva from Azerbaijan, while researchers from Italy, Egypt, Sudan, Thailand and the FAO also participated online.

Experts, researchers, scientists and agricultural professionals of Pakistan and from various countries participated in the conference to explore innovative research, advancements, and sustainable solutions in the field of plant protection. A central theme of the discussions was the pressing need for collaborative research on pest management, climate-resilient agriculture and mitigating production losses caused by climate change and pesticide use.

In his inaugural address, SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal highlighted the challenges facing Sindh, especially the acute water scarcity exacerbated by the adverse effects of climate change on crops. He also pointed out that climate change has led to a more than 35% loss in agricultural production due to pest infestations and disease outbreaks. Furthermore, he raised concerns over Pakistan’s annual import of approximately 37,000 metric tons of agricultural chemicals and pesticides, which poses a growing threat to the environment and agriculture.

Dr. Siyal emphasized that this conference provided a crucial platform for experts to collaborate on solutions that could address the growing challenges faced by farmers, particularly in Sindh. He stressed the importance of scientific research in shaping a sustainable agricultural future.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences Dr. Abdul Malik Tareen expressed optimism about the conference’s impact. He noted that the more than 300 research papers presented by national and international experts would provide valuable insights into agriculture-related challenges, especially in Sindh and Balochistan. Dr. Tareen commended SAU for its pivotal role in tackling the region’s agricultural and climatic challenges.

Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, Vice Chancellor of the University of Mirpurkhas emphasized the importance of the conference’s outcomes for agricultural research institutions and future agricultural scientists.

The Chair of the Conference and Dean of the Faculty of Crop Protection Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro noted that the participation of experts from across Pakistan and internationally would inspire new directions in scientific research.

Over 350 research papers were submitted to the conference, with 228 selected for oral and poster presentations. During technical sessions, experts presented their findings, and poster presentations and scientific exhibitions were also held. The conference saw significant participation from agricultural and scientific institutions nationwide, including researchers, farmers and students from SAU.