Hyderabad police arrests accused, recovered over 2 Kg hashish

HYDERABAD, Dec 14 (APP):The Hyderabad Police have arrested a suspected drug supplier with 2 kilograms of hashish.
According to the spokesperson of the district police, during an operation, market police arrested the narcotics supplier Hamza alias Golu Abbasi near the animal hospital and recovered 2.19 kilograms of hashish from his possession.
The police stated that the apprehended suspect was associated with an organized narcotics supply group.
Market police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotics Act and initiated further investigations.

