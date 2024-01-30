Hyderabad marathon to be held on Feb 2

HYDERABAD, Jan 30 (APP):The Hyderabad Marathon, organized by Gymkhana in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, will take place on February 2 with the participation of people in 6 different categories based on their age group and physical abilities.

According to details, the starting point for the first 2 categories of age limits 14 to 20 years and 21 to 45 years would be Niaz Cricket Stadium.

The marathon for the age groups 46 to 60 years and above 60 years would start from Hyderabad Gymkhana.

For the special children and the families, the race would begin at De Hawk Special Children School near Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Hyderabad.

The marathon would culminate at Garrison Sports Stadium in Hyderabad Cantt around 5 pm.

The closing ceremony would feature the release of balloons and pigeons, a taekwondo show, a special children’s race, pipe band performance, march past and the prize distribution ceremony for the top 3 runners in each of the 6 categories.

The event will start around 2.30 pm.