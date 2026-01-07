Hyderabad announces SSC result part-I Annual Examinations 2025

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jan 07 (APP):The Controller of Examinations Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad Wednesday, announced the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I Science Annual Examinations 2025.

According to the announcement, a total of 78606 male and female candidates appeared in the Science Group Examinations, of whom 70240 have been declared to pass in all seven subjects.

A total of 1365 candidates have been declared failed in all seven subjects.