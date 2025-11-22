Hyd Range police organize grand feast for near-retirement IGP Sindh

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Nov 22 (APP):The Hyderabad Range Police on Friday night organized a grand feast for Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Ghulam Nabi Memon, who will be retiring from the force after a month.

The Commissioner Hyderabad division Fayaz Abbassi, DIG Tariq Razzak Dharejo, SSPs of all the 9 districts in Hyderabad Police Range, gazetted and non-gazetted officers attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said his posting in Hyderabad had proved to be a turning point in his life.He told that the first digital investigation cell was set up in Hyderabad.

The IGP observed that the installation of the CCTV cameras had made the crime investigations easier, fast and transparent.

Memon advised the cops to promote the drive of installing more and more CCTV cameras among the public and the traders.

He credited the martyrs of the Sindh police for restoration of peace in the province, expressing vow that their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

“Helping the people who approach the police stations is a legal and moral obligation,” he underlined.

“The real success of the police force will be considered when the people start to respect the cops by heart,” he said.

The IGP said the policemen deserved the health insurance and welfare initiatives due to their hard work.

He also expressed gratitude to the Sindh Government for approving all recommendations of his office for providing better facilities to the Sindh police.

Memon advised policemen to make good and impartial service delivery their identity.

DIG Dharejo praised the IGP for restoring trust and respect among people for the cops in addition to enhancing a sense of security thanks to his initiatives for better policing and maintenance of the law and order.

“The IGP’s measures like introducing police reforms, accountability, modern day training, community policing and police welfare programs have restored trust in the police force while making them serve the people,” the DIG underlined.

He also appreciated the IGP’s efforts for providing health insurance policies to the cops saying that access to better healthcare services had become easier for policemen and their families.

Dharejo said thanks to the installation of the cameras based traffic regulation in Karachi, roads in the metropolis had become far safer to travel.

He claimed that the crimes of kidnappings and car lifting had dropped by 90 percent in the province.

The DIG said the digitization of the police record had massively helped in preservation of the record while ensuring rapid access as well.

Dharejo noted that the safe city project and the digital investigation had laced the police with the technological tools so that they could improve their performance.

The IGP earlier inaugurated the newly renovated office of the Rapid Response Force, named after the martyred Inspector Ghulam Mustafa Qureshi.

The event also showcased a documentary elaborating the police reforms and new policies which were introduced by the outgoing IGP.