HW&SC warns defaulting consumers of severing water supply

HYDERABAD Nov 3 (APP): The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HW&SC) has warned its consumers to pay their water and drainage bills if they do not want to see disconnection of their water supply connections.

In a statement issued here on Monday the corporation’s spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed that the Chief Executive Officer Tufail Ahmed Abro had issued strict directives to the recovery teams in that regard.

According to him, the teams were taking action against the defaulters on a daily basis.The spokesman said the corporation was already reeling from financial issues owing to which even its employees were not being paid their monthly salaries and pensions regularly.

However, he underlined, after Abro took over the charge efforts had been put in place to improve the HW&SC’s financial health.

He urged the consumers to timely pay their water and drainage bills so that the corporation could continue to provide the required services.