Hurriyat leader strongly condemns forced eviction of IIOJK residents from homes

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone on Tuesday strongly condemned the forced eviction of people from their homes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement, he said two innocent youths have been martyred in a fake encounter in central Kashmir’s Budgam

India has started displacing people in occupied Kashmir in Israeli style.

“The Modi government is arbitrarily issuing one order after another to further its anti-Kashmir agenda”, he added.

Abdul Hameed Lone said in illegally Occupied Kashmir, the purpose of eviction of the local people from the lands is to disempower the Kashmiri Muslims.

He said the latest move by the Indian authorities to evict local people from the so-called state land is another step in the colonization of Kashmir.

Abdul Hameed Lone said the implementation of the new land laws is part of a nefarious plan to strangle Kashmiris economically and rob them of their identity. In Occupied Kashmir, humiliating and punishing the people has become a routine.

Identification and displacement of Kashmiri Muslims from their own land is the dream of RSS BJP Ethnic Muslims in Occupied Kashmir are the target of Hindutva policy, he added.

He said India is illegally changing the demographics of Occupied Kashmir.

Abdul Hameed Lone said India is openly violating UN resolutions and international laws, adding that Indian occupation forces on Tuesday martyred two more innocent youths in a fake encounter.

He said two innocent youths, Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Ahmed Sheikh, were martyred by firing indiscriminately from a bus in Central Kashmir’s Budgam, adding he strongly protested against the inhumane atrocities of the Indian occupation forces and the gruesome massacre of two youths.