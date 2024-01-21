Human Rights Youth Organization delegation meets President HCCI

HYDERABAD, Jan 21 (APP):The President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has said there was a need to highlight the talent of the youth, and the youth should work hard in educational activities so that they could live a successful life in the future. He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of provincial and divisional representatives from the Human Rights Youth Organization.

Adeel Siddiqui said that the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry was guiding new people coming into the business sector, and we want young people to come into the business.

The provincial president of the Human Rights Youth Organization Shoaib Malik congratulated Adeel Siddiqui on the success of the candidates of the progressive businessmen panel in the elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and expressed his best wishes.

He said that the organization was working on a project for curricular activities of the youth in Hyderabad, apart from this they want to bring more projects for the public facilities in the backward areas of the city, and in this regard, we need the cooperation of the business community.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the HCCI including senior vice president Najmuddin Qureshi, vice president Ovais Khan, member Ahsan Naghar and the provincial general secretary of Human Rights Youth Organization Sohail Memon, divisional senior vice president Umair Shaukat, member of education committee Yaqoob Memon and other.