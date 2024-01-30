Human chains at all Pakistan-AJK crossing points to be hallmark of Kashmir Solidarity Day

MIRPUR, Jan 30 (APP):Like across Pakistan, brisk preparations have begun in Azad Jammu & Kashmir to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to reiterate solidarity with the brethren of turbulent Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue extending fullest support to the Kashmiris globally-acknowledged legitimate right to self-determination, being denied by India for the last 76 years.

India has kept a bulk part of the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan state in her illegal and forcible occupation against the aspirations and wishes of the people of the state.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, the victory of the freedom struggle, and the expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Besides mass rallies, symposia, walk-for-peace, conventions meetings and speech declamations, a unique ceremony at all the six bridges, linking Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir— including Barakot, Kohala, Azad Pattan, Hollar, Dadayal and Mangla bridges – where human chains, comprising gatherings of thousands of Pakistanis and Kashmiris to convey solidarity with each other, will be the hallmark of the day-long events everywhere to observe the Day.

It would be a state holiday throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir on this occasion to observe the day.

Unveiling the salient features of the scheduled observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day this year in Mirpur district, Deputy Commissioner Mirpur and Chairman National Events Organizing Committee Ch. Yasir Riaz told APP here on Tuesday that since the Kashmir liberation movement is in full momentum in IIOJ&K, the celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day always marked an impact on the liberation struggle, by giving it fresh momentum this day of February 5 every year.

After chairing the meeting of the National Events Organizing Committee (NEOC) comprising local civil society and heads of various nation-building institutions held today to give final shape to the observance of the Kashmir solidarity day in the district, Yasir Riaz further said that the scheduled February 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day was more important as the solidarity of people of Pakistan with Kashmiris would convey a renewed message of full solidarity, cohesion, dedication and commitment to the freedom of IIOJ&K from the Indian bondage – continuing for the last over 76 years.

The meeting gave final shape to the Kashmir Solidarity Day programs in the district including the mega event of the human chain to be made at Mangla bridge – the gateway to the AJK from Pakistan, the key event to mark the day of national significance, to reiterated full solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The grand Mangla Bridge Kashmir Solidarity Day ceremony will be held simultaneously with the nationwide program at 9.30 am on February 5, the Assistant Commissioner told the audience while elaborating the program of the mega event scheduled to be held in this district.

Speaking on this occasion, eminent icons of the local civil society including leaders of various public representative bodies said that India shall have to leave the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir State.

Speakers added that it was crystal clear that the destiny of Jammu & Kashmir state lies in its freedom and an end to Indian usurpation and forcible occupation of the state.

People and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir observe the solidarity day every year not only to renew their deep-rooted love and affection with the people of IIOJ&K but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to liberate it from the Indian yoke.