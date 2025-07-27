Humak police team nabs dacoit gang, recovers valuables

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police team from Humak Police Station successfully apprehended a three-member gang involved in multiple incidents of robbery and street crime. The arrested individuals were identified as Rafay, Aziz Ahmed, and Saif.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, motorbikes, and pistols used in the crimes. The arrests were part of a broader crackdown on criminal elements in the federal capital.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in various criminal activities, including robbing pedestrians and shopkeepers at gunpoint. Multiple FIRs have already been registered against them, and further investigation is underway.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, emphasized that Islamabad Capital Territory Police is fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and will not allow any criminal elements to disturb the peace of the city.