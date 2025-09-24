Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Huge quantity of drugs recovered under “Drug Free Punjab” Campaign

CHINIOT , Sep 24 (APP):The district Police are cracking down on drug dealers under the “Drug Free Punjab” campaign as the Chenab Nagar Police  arrested a drug dealer  in a raid on a tip-off.
According to the police, 1100 grams of heroin worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from the possession of the accused.
A case has been registered against the accused  and further investigation had been started, they added.
District Police Officer (DPO) Chiniot, Abdullah Ahmed said that the campaign was underway against drug dealers across the district, while quality investigations of drug cases were being ensured so that the accused could be punished.
