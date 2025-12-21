Hub Oil Refinery Project to play vital role in industrial development of Balochistan: Senator Qadir

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 21 (APP): Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Production Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir on Sunday said that industrial development in Balochistan would bring about an economic revolution in the province.

In his statement issued here, he said that the eyes of the whole world are fixed on the mineral resources of Balochistan, the Hub Oil Refinery Project would play an important role in industrial development, self-sufficiency in the energy sector and creating vast employment opportunities in Balochistan.

He said that therefore, the government should immediately remove all obstacles in the way of the project so that the pace of development of the province is maintained.

He said that the provincial government should provide all possible facilities and full cooperation to the investors so that the project can be completed on time.

Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Production Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir said that the government should maintain close ties with investors and resolve legal, administrative and technical issues related to various investment projects expeditiously so that investment is not discouraged.

He said that the establishment of several mega projects like Hub Oil Refinery would be helped in eliminating unemployment in the province.

If the educated and trained and working class of the province are provided with ample opportunities to earn a living, then the tendency to take interest in negative activities will not develop among them. There will be prosperity in every household. Then peace and tranquility can return to the province, he said.

He said that in every small and big project established in Balochistan, employment opportunities should be provided to the residents of Balochistan on priority basis so that their sense of deprivation would be ended.