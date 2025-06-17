HRDN organizes youth training program for peace building, CVE strategies & online safety

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):The Human Resource Development Network (HRDN) successfully conducted a comprehensive four-day youth training program in Mirpur Khas, Sindh under its flagship Youth Engagement and Resilience Initiative (YERI) Project, aiming to enhance the capacities of young individuals to prevent and counter violent extremism (PVE/CVE).

The training workshop provided opportunity to explore PVE and CVE Strategies focusing on building awareness around violent extremism, exploring its root causes and equipping youth with tools to become proactive peace ambassadors within their communities. Participants engaged in critical thinking exercises, discussions, and scenario-based learning tailored to their specific contexts, said a press release on Tuesday.

The workshop Enhanced Digital Literacy and Online Safety through the YERI E-Learning Platform. The training was dedicated to hands-on engagement with an innovative E-learning platform. This E-learning platform provided self-guided modules covering essential topics such as positive thinking, interfaith harmony, diversity and inclusion, responsible internet usage, and strategies for ensuring accuracy in online spaces.

Notably, the platform empowered users to report hate speech and other forms of violent content encountered online, aligning with international efforts to combat online hate speech and promoting a proactive approach to digital safety.

YERI is funded by the European Union and supported by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Dilip Kumar, a member of the Hindu community, stated that the training promoted interfaith and inter-religious harmony and he found such initiatives to be highly beneficial.

Shah Zaman, a teacher, stated that he learned various strategies to reduce terrorism and extremism, and he believes he can apply these teachings in his practical experience.

Asma Ejaz, Project Manager of YERI, stressed the urgent need to prevent and counter extremism, highlighting that Pakistan is ranked as the second-most terrorism-affected country in the world, according to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2025.

The Human Resource Development Network (HRDN) is a membership-based network comprising national and international NGOs and individual professionals. Established to promote sustainable development, HRDN empowers its members by offering opportunities for capacity building, networking, and knowledge-sharing.