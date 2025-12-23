HRDC launches training workshops at UoS

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Dec 23 (APP): The Human Resource Development Center (HRDC), University of Sargodha, has launched the fifth phase of its training programme under the theme “Organizational Rules & Workplace Integrity” for officials serving in BS-11.

The opening ceremony was graced by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan, as the chief guest.

Addressing the participants, he underscored the significance of understanding organizational rules, institutional policies, and ethical conduct to ensure transparency, discipline, and effective service delivery.

He emphasized that integrity and compliance with rules are essential for strengthening administrative efficiency and fostering a culture of professionalism within public sector institutions.

The training program features expert-led sessions covering key institutional and professional domains. Director HRDC Amjad Hussain delivered a comprehensive presentation on the University of Sargodha Ordinance, Act, Statutes, and Policies, highlighting the importance of strict adherence to rules and alignment with institutional objectives.

Meanwhile, Assistant Registrar (HR) Raja Saleem Ullah conducted an insightful session on Workplace Ethics and Legal Compliance, focusing on integrity, accountability, and professional responsibility in the workplace.

A total of 53 participants from various teaching and non-teaching departments are attending the training. The program will continue until December 31, 2025, and will include interactive sessions and expert-led discussions aimed at enhancing participants’ professional skills, institutional understanding, and overall job performance.