Housing minister visits Data Darbar and Bhati Chowk expansion project

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP): Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin on Sunday visited the Data Darbar and Bhati Chowk expansion project, Chief Engineer Teepa Iqrar Hussain gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing development works.

The demolition of the existing road in front of the Darbar and new passages were informed. The expansion of the Data Darbar premises and the land opposite were also reviewed.

The Minister for Housing directed that the rehabilitation of the routes should be ensured for the convenience of the pilgrims visiting Data Darbar, the openness and beauty of the roads seemed impossible in an area with heavy traffic pressure.