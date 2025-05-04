21.6 C
Domestic

Hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, May 04 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather in upper/central districts with rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Sanghar, Umerkot, Matiari, Mithi, Thatta, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Chhor, Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur and their surroundings.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
