28.2 C
Islamabad
Monday, April 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticHot weather forecast for Lahore
Domestic

Hot weather forecast for Lahore

2
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP): The city experienced hot weather with scattered clouds on Monday, and the MET office has forecast similar conditions over the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, Lahore recorded a high of 37°C and a low of 24°C. They also predicted a chance of scattered rain over the next two days, along with the possibility of windstorms in various parts of the country.
Meanwhile, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 98, while PM2.5 concentration was recorded at 6.9 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan