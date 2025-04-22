25.5 C
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, Apr 22 (APP):Hot and partly cloudy weather persisted in the city on Tuesday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, Lahore recorded a high of 36°C and a low of 23°C. They also predicted a chance of scattered rain over the next two days, along with the possibility of windstorms in various parts of the country.
Meanwhile, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 88, while PM2.5 levels were measured at 5.8 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended annual guideline
