KARACHI, May 11 (APP): The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, dust raising/gusty winds are also predicted in most districts of the province.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh
