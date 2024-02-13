Election day banner

Hospital waste management training held

Hospital waste management training held
SARGODHA, Feb 13 (APP):The District Health Authority, in collaboration with the PMA and the Private Hospital Association of Sargodha, conducted the 12th waste management training session,here on Tuesday.
According to a handout issued,over 500 employees including 50 doctors, nurses, OTAs, and class IV employees from private hospitals received comprehensive training.
Dr Sikandar Warraich spoke on the significance of proper hospital waste disposal, and highlighted the potential risk of infections for both patients and staff. He said that effective waste management was crucial, with every member of the healthcare setup taking responsibility.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services