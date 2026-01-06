Horticulture Agency steps up winter care at Allama Iqbal Park

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 06 (APP):The Horticulture Agency (HA) Rawalpindi has stepped up efforts to improve the appearance and upkeep of public parks and protect greenery from the ongoing severe cold, with Allama Iqbal Park receiving special attention as part of a beautification drive.

An HA spokesman said on Tuesday the initiative, launched on the directives of Managing Director, Horticulture Agency Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, focused on enhancing landscaping, improving greenery and safeguarding plants and flowers from the effects of cold weather.

As part of the drive, he said, seasonal flowers and ornamental plants had been arranged across the park, creating a vibrant and visually appealing setting that had attracted large numbers of visitors. Measures had also been put in place to protect vegetation during the winter months to ensure sustainability, the spokesman added.

He said families had been visiting Allama Iqbal Park in significant numbers, benefiting from improved recreational facilities and a well-maintained environment. Gardening and maintenance work were being carried out regularly by HA staff to maintain cleanliness and plant health.

HA Managing Director Ranjha said the agency was committed to providing quality recreational spaces for residents of Rawalpindi. He said no effort would be spared to ensure a healthy and pleasant environment in parks and green belts across the city.

He added that HA teams were working around the clock to protect plants and flowers from harsh weather conditions and to maintain greenery as an essential part of urban life.