Honor killing claim two lives

BAHWALNAGAR, Mar 17 (APP):Two persons were killed on honor killing, accused brothers brutally murdered sister and a relative on Sunday.

According to police sources, in the jurisdiction of Mcludganj police station, Bahawalnagar, two brothers brutally murdered their sister and a relative.

The accused, Azam Shah, allegedly suspected his sister Yasmin of having an illicit relationship with the deceased, Wali Shah.

The accused fled the scene following the crime. McLeodganj Police, along with the Crime Scene Forensic Team, promptly arrived at the scene to initiate legal proceedings.

The bodies were taken into police custody and transferred to the hospital for post-mortem examination