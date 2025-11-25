Home department issues special directive for “Safe Punjab”

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP):The Punjab Home Department has issued a special directive to ensure sustained peace and security across the province, in line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Safe Punjab” vision.

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Home Department, the department has called upon all provincial institutions and the public to become “Partners in Peace”, emphasizing that unity, responsibility and public participation are essential to translating the vision into action.

The government reaffirmed that it remains fully active for the promotion of peace, harmony and prosperity in Punjab, stating that no individual or organization will be allowed to engage in violence, lawlessness or any destabilizing activity.

As part of the initiative, the Home Department has issued a WhatsApp number — 0311-4340000 — where citizens may submit written security-related suggestions. The government assured that all constructive public recommendations will be taken seriously.

For reporting any crime, suspect identification, suspicious activity, or emergency, citizens have been advised to immediately contact the police helpline 15.

The directive further instructs all law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert, ensuring strict monitoring at educational institutions, hospitals and public and religious places. Full compliance with issued security SOPs and guidelines has been stressed, while timely security audits have been termed vital for preventing potential incidents.

The Home Department also urged the business community, market associations and industrial units to support legal compliance, noting that civil defense volunteers are acting as frontline support for administration across Punjab.

All institutions have been directed to maintain close coordination and cooperation for the larger goal of peace. Effective surveillance through the Punjab Safe Cities system has been highlighted as a key component of the security model, alongside public awareness and collective responsibility.

The circular has been sent to the IG Punjab, administrative secretaries, heads of federal institutions in the province, divisional commissioners, CCPO Lahore, deputy commissioners, CPOs, RPOs, and heads of all provincial, autonomous and local government bodies. Principals and vice chancellors of public and private schools, colleges, and universities have also been notified, along with presidents of all chambers of commerce and industry in Punjab.

Widespread public dissemination of the advisory has been instructed to encourage awareness and positive civic response, the spokesperson added.