Holy Quran’s ‘desecration’ a conspiracies of country’s enemies: Minority representatives

HYDERABAD, Aug 23 (APP): The representatives of Hindu, Christian and Sikh communities on Tuesday strongly condemned the incident of alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Hyderabad a few days ago and termed it a conspiracy of the country’s enemies.

Addressing a press conference here at the Hyderabad Press Club, Advocate M Parkash, Bishop Kaleem John, Bishop Sampson, Parkash Singh and others said the incident had vitiated the atmosphere of religious harmony in the city and its accused should be punished.

Appreciating the steps taken by law enforcement agencies, including police after the incident, they said the non-Muslim minorities in Pakistan enjoyed all rights under the constitution, including full religious freedom.

They said the objective of holding the press conference was to maintain the atmosphere of peace and expose the conspiracies being hatched by the anti-state forces.

The Hindu representatives, while addressing Indian rulers and people, said they had celebrated the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 in a befitting manner at all the seven major temples across Sindh.

The Hindu community, they said, took out the “Namoos Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)” rally, which was a clear proof that “we respect every religion”.

They said the minorities in Hyderabad city had all kinds of protection and their places of worship were also safe.

“We all Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Muslims are Pakistan. We all are an integral part of the Pakistani nation,” they added.

They said the incident of alleged desecration of Holy Quran was falsely being propagated by the Indian media, and they strongly condemned it.

“Our Muslim brothers in India are insecure and they are being tortured by the goons of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ) all the time whereas in Pakistan all the religious minorities are safe.”

Dr Umar Rasheed and Ghazi Sallahuddin were also present on the occasion.

APP/abd /maq