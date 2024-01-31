History of KP police full of sacrifices, gallantry: CM

PESHAWAR, Jan 31 (APP): Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said that the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police is full of sacrifices.

“From police constables to higher officers, everyone has made sacrifices to protect the lives and properties of the general public. The entire nation is proud of the invaluable sacrifices of police,'” he said, adding that our police personnel are performing their duties with utmost dedication, bravery, courage and putting their own lives at risk.

“The way our police force is fighting against terrorism is matchless”, he remarked and added that the government and the entire nation stood by the police to eliminate this menace of terrorism.

This, he said while addressing the ceremony held here on Wednesday to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Police Lines blast. Caretaker Provincial Ministers Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Engineer Ahmed Jan, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur also addressed the ceremony.

The chief minister in his address, said that cowardly attacks of the enemy cannot demoralize the police force; morale of our police personnel is as high as ever and they are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the nation and country.

He maintained that law and order was the top priority of the caretaker provincial government, and it is taking all possible steps to facilitate the police force for this purpose, adding that issues being faced by the police force would be resolved and all their requirements would be fulfilled on a priority basis.

Apart from this, the provincial government will also bear the expenses incurred on the treatment of injured police personnel, he said and made it clear that directives to this effect have already been issued to relevant departments. The chief minister on this occasion, also announced to deposit of Rs 10 million for the Police Shuhada Welfare Fund.

The chief minister, during his visit to the police line, visited the Monument of police martyrs and offered Fatiha for the eternal peace of the martyrs.

Earlier, the chief minister attended and addressed the prize distribution ceremony of the Peshawar Lawyers Unity Sports Gala, which was organized by the Peshawar High Court Bar Association. The chief minister distributed medals and trophies among position-holder players in different sports competitions.

He also announced a special grant of Rs 3.00 million for Peshawar High Court Bar Association. Syed Arshad Hussain Shah further assured the provision of land, required for the construction of committee hall and hostel for lawyers in Peshawar and directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps in this regard.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister termed the lawyers as an integral component and leaders of the society and said that the lawyer community is playing an important role in the dispensation of justice to the public.

The role of the lawyer community in stabilizing democracy as well as restoring the judiciary is also unforgettable, he remarked.