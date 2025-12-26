Historic steps taken for welfare of martyrs families & police employees: IGP Tahir

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 26 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir on Friday said that as part of the historic steps taken for the welfare of the families of martyrs and police employees, the financial assistance provided under the Martyrs Package has been enhanced.

He said that in addition, the children of martyrs would be paid for admission in cadet and residential colleges for higher education, and prizes to be given to children who secure positions in the matriculation and intermediate examinations.

He expressed these views after assuming office in few days ago, while increasing the package given for the welfare of police martyrs, serving and deceased, including retired employees and their children.

He said that this is the right of the martyrs and retired employees of the force and their children because the sacrifice made by the martyrs is a beacon for us, we would complete their mission.

The martyrs are the crown of our foreheads. It is our first duty to remove the difficulties faced by their children and police employees, he noted.

He said that the welfare of police personnel and their families should be ensured, this initiative is unprecedented in the history of the police department. The announcement of a comprehensive and historic welfare package by the Balochistan Police for martyrs, deceased and retired employees shows that the police department cannot forget its heroes, police personnel and their families, he said.

He maintained that this historic initiative is not only a positive development for the Balochistan Police but it is also an exemplary initiative for other institutions.

He said that under this historic package, the amount given for immediate financial assistance to the families of martyrs has been increased from Rs 100,000 to Rs 200.000 and for personnel seriously injured during duty from Rs 10 thousand to Rs 1 lakh and for those slightly injured from Rs 5 thousand to Rs 25 thousand.

In addition, financial assistance for the burial expenses of martyrs has also been increased. The financial assistance for the burial of martyrs in the province has been increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 75,000 and for taking the body out of the province from Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000, while an amount of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 has been allocated for other burial needs, he explained.

He described that the financial assistance for the marriage of police employees has been increased from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000 and the marriage assistance for the daughters of martyrs and deceased officials has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 200,000 and for two daughters of serving or retired employees from Rs 25,000 to Rs 100,000.

He said that the financial assistance for the widows of deceased employees from Grade 1 to 11 has been increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 12,000, from Grade 12 to 15 from Rs 8,750 to Rs 14,000, and from Grade 16 to 17 from Rs 8,750 to Rs 14,000.

The annual allowance for police officers has been enhanced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 and from Rs 12,600 to Rs 20,000 up to Grade 18. The annual allowance for their children has been boosted from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000, he stated.

He said that the tuition fees of the children of police employees who get admission in cadet and residential colleges of Balochistan on the basis of merit would be paid from the Police Welfare Fund.

He highlighted that special prizes would be given to the children of police employees who secure outstanding positions in matriculation or intermediate under the Balochistan Board, including Rs 50,000 for the first position, Rs 40,000 for the second position and Rs 30,000 for the third position.