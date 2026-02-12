Historic Milestone for Kalash Community: KP Cabinet approves Kalash Marriage Bill

PESHAWAR, Feb 12 (APP): In a landmark decision, KP government has approved the Kalash Marriage Bill, marking the first time in Pakistan’s history that a dedicated family law has been enacted to recognize and protect the personal law of an indigenous community.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the bill establishes formal legal recognition of Kalash marriages, introduces a structured, culturally respectful marriage registration system, and safeguards the Kalash people’s unique cultural and religious identity.

This bill was a joint effort of Faith Friends and Blue Veins, with the support of NCA, and was initiated by Mr Wazir Zada, a community leader of the Kalash Community

The Kalash community, residing in the valleys of Bumburet, Rumbur, and Birir in Chitral, has preserved its ancient Indo-Aryan heritage, polytheistic faith, distinct language, and vibrant traditions for centuries.

Despite their rich cultural legacy, the community lacked a formal legal framework to regulate and protect family and marital rights.

The newly approved legislation addresses a longstanding legal gap and represents a significant step toward inclusion, dignity, and justice.

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager, Blue Veins and Drafter of the bill, said, “The approval of the Kalash Marriage Bill is a historic recognition of Pakistan’s indigenous diversity. For the first time, the state has formally acknowledged and protected the family laws of the Kalash community in a way that respects their faith, customs, and identity.

This law strengthens constitutional guarantees of equality and minority rights and sets an important precedent for inclusive legislation.”

Mr Rizwan, representative of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), remarked:“This legislation is a significant advancement in protecting the human rights of one of Pakistan’s most unique indigenous communities.

Legal recognition of Kalash marriages ensures access to documentation, inheritance protections, and social safeguards while honoring cultural autonomy. It is a model of rights-based and culturally sensitive lawmaking.”

This landmark development signals Pakistan’s growing commitment to protecting minority rights and celebrating the country’s pluralistic heritage.

The Kalash Marriage Bill stands as a testament to collaborative governance and a shared commitment to justice, dignity, and cultural preservation.

Blue Veins and Faith Friends extend appreciation to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; the Chief Secretary; Minster Local Government, Minster Law Department, Mr. Wazirzada, Focal Person to the Chief Minister on Minority Affairs; honorable Qazis from the Kalsh Community, Current and Ex officials of Local Government Department, the National Commission for Human Rights; the Directorate of Human Rights (DKPDHR); Law Department; the Minister for Law; the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women and all other who supported.