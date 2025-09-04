Hindu community delegation meets DIG Shaheed Benazirabad

- Advertisement -

NAWABSHAH:Deputy Inspector General of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Faisal Bashir Memon, held a meeting with a delegation of Hindu community heads and representatives at his office.

The delegation included presidents, vice presidents, chairmen, and other office-bearers from the districts of Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, and Shaheed Benazirabad. The community leaders apprised DIG about the issues and challenges faced by the Hindu community.

DIGP listened attentively to their concerns and directed the relevant authorities to take immediate steps for the resolution of all genuine problems. He assured the delegation that no member of the Hindu community should face unnecessary difficulties.

DIG emphasized that it is the duty of the police force and the administration to provide equal facilities and security to people of all religions and communities. All communities living in Pakistan coexist with peace, harmony, and mutual respect. Preserving this environment is our collective responsibility, he added.

At the conclusion of the meeting, representatives of the Hindu community presented DIG with traditional Sindhi gifts, Ajrak and Sindhi Topi as a gesture of appreciation. They expressed gratitude, saying his assurances had encouraged the community and strengthened their hope that their issues would soon be resolved.