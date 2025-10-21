Hindu community celebrates Diwali with religious fervour

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 21 (APP):The festival of lights, Diwali, was celebrated by Hindu community with traditional enthusiasm and devotion across Pakistan as temples glowed with lamps and festive decorations under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

Celebrations were held at all functional temples in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where elaborate security and facilitation arrangements were made for the safety and convenience of Hindu citizens.

The central ceremony was held at Krishna Temple, Ravi Road, Lahore, which was beautifully illuminated with colourful lights, garlands, and flowers. Under the supervision of Additional Secretary Shrines Nasir Mushtaq, comprehensive arrangements were ensured for cleanliness, lighting, parking, seating, and drinking water.

Addressing the gathering, Nasir Mushtaq extended warm greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali and joined them in cutting the Diwali cake. He also distributed prasad and gifts among participants, followed by a dinner arranged for the guests.

Leaders and members from the Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian communities attended the event in large numbers and offered special prayers for peace, interfaith harmony, and national prosperity.

Nasir Mushtaq said that Diwali celebrations in Pakistan reflect the country’s commitment to promoting religious tolerance and mutual respect among all communities. He added that Diwali commemorates the return of Shri Ram to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile and stands as a symbol of the triumph of good over evil, marking the beginning of the new year in the Hindu calendar.