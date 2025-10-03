Hina Parvez assures justice for acid attack victim

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 03 (APP): Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt visited the residence of a woman who sustained serious injuries in an acid attack allegedly carried out by her husband in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony, expressing solidarity and assuring full support from the provincial government.

Speaking to the media, Hina Parvez said that such heinous acts of violence against women would not be tolerated under any circumstances. She assured that the accused would be brought to justice and given the strictest possible punishment to deter such crimes in society.

She said the PWPA had been directed to provide the victim with legal aid, psychological counselling, and social assistance. “We are all equal as Pakistanis. Protecting the rights of all citizens, particularly members of minority communities, remains a top priority of the Punjab government,” she added.

Hina reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the vision of CM Maryam, stating that creating a safe environment for women across the province was a key mission of the current administration.